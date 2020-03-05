10 Richest Child Stars of All Time
10 Richest Child Stars
of All Time These 10 child actors have
managed to pursue long-lasting
and lucrative careers.
10.
Miley Cyrus - $160 million Cyrus rose to fame as an actress and
singer on 'Hannah Montana' before releasing her
debut studio album, 'Meet Miley Cyrus,' in 2007.
9.
Ron Howard - $160 million Now an acclaimed director, Howard got
his start starring as Opie Taylor on
'The Andy Griffith Show' in 1960.
8.
Scarlett Johansson - $165 million According to 'Forbes,' Johansson is currently
the highest-paid actress in the world, but she got
her start in an off-Broadway play at the age of 8.
7.
Drake - $170 million Champagne Papi got his start as
character Jimmy Brooks on
'Degrassi: The Next Generation.'
6.
Reese Witherspoon - $200 million Before appearing in her first major film,
'The Man in the Moon,' Witherspoon was
a model and commercial actress.
5.
Britney Spears - $215 million Spears appeared on 'Star Search'
and 'The Mickey Mouse Club' prior to selling
34.5 million album units over the course of her career.
4.
Justin Timberlake - $250 million Timberlake was also a member of 'The Micky Mouse Club'
before finding fame with *NSYNC.
He went on to obtain
a successful solo music and acting career.
3.
Leonardo DiCaprio - $260 million After appearing on various TV shows, including
'Growing Pains,' DiCaprio launched his big screen career
at age 19, starring in 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape?'
2.
Mary-Kate and
Ashley Olsen - $500 million Before handling their fashion empire,
the famous twins starred as Michelle Tanner
on 'Full House' from 1987 to 1995.
1.
Elizabeth Taylor - $600 million Taylor appeared in 'There's One Born Every Minute'
at age 10 and went on to become a Hollywood icon,
starring in nearly 80 movies and TV series
over the course of her career.