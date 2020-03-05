Global  

10 Richest Child Stars of All Time These 10 child actors have managed to pursue long-lasting and lucrative careers.

10.

Miley Cyrus - $160 million Cyrus rose to fame as an actress and singer on 'Hannah Montana' before releasing her debut studio album, 'Meet Miley Cyrus,' in 2007.

9.

Ron Howard - $160 million Now an acclaimed director, Howard got his start starring as Opie Taylor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' in 1960.

8.

Scarlett Johansson - $165 million According to 'Forbes,' Johansson is currently the highest-paid actress in the world, but she got her start in an off-Broadway play at the age of 8.

7.

Drake - $170 million Champagne Papi got his start as character Jimmy Brooks on 'Degrassi: The Next Generation.'

6.

Reese Witherspoon - $200 million Before appearing in her first major film, 'The Man in the Moon,' Witherspoon was a model and commercial actress.

5.

Britney Spears - $215 million Spears appeared on 'Star Search' and 'The Mickey Mouse Club' prior to selling 34.5 million album units over the course of her career.

4.

Justin Timberlake - $250 million Timberlake was also a member of 'The Micky Mouse Club' before finding fame with *NSYNC.

He went on to obtain a successful solo music and acting career.

3.

Leonardo DiCaprio - $260 million After appearing on various TV shows, including 'Growing Pains,' DiCaprio launched his big screen career at age 19, starring in 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape?'

2.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - $500 million Before handling their fashion empire, the famous twins starred as Michelle Tanner on 'Full House' from 1987 to 1995.

1.

Elizabeth Taylor - $600 million Taylor appeared in 'There's One Born Every Minute' at age 10 and went on to become a Hollywood icon, starring in nearly 80 movies and TV series over the course of her career.
