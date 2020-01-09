Prince William and Kate try traditional Gaelic sports

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a go at two traditional Irish sports, hurling and Gaelic football, on the third and final day of their official visit to the country.

Salthill Knocknacarra Gaelic Athletic Association in Galway welcomed Prince William and Kate as the club's local children showed them how to play.

The cheers that followed the royal couple as they departed suggested the visit had been a success, cerainly for Kate's team who thrashed William's side 401 to 301.

Report by Barnetth.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn