Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > French government warns coronavirus epidemic could reach 'stage 3': What does it mean exactly?

French government warns coronavirus epidemic could reach 'stage 3': What does it mean exactly?

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:52s - Published < > Embed
French government warns coronavirus epidemic could reach 'stage 3': What does it mean exactly?

French government warns coronavirus epidemic could reach 'stage 3': What does it mean exactly?

French government warns coronavirus epidemic could reach 'stage 3': What does it mean exactly?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Paris half-marathon canceled because of coronavirus

PARIS (AP) — The Paris half-marathon has been canceled because of the spread of a coronavirus...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FRANCE24

FRANCE 24 RT @France24_en: French government warns that the #coronavirus #epidemic could reach its '#stage3' in the country: What does it mean exactl… 2 minutes ago

France24_en

FRANCE 24 English French government warns that the #coronavirus #epidemic could reach its '#stage3' in the country: What does it mean… https://t.co/Weak35TVMc 2 minutes ago

song_title

Flourish gratitude RT @MailOnline: French warned to stop greeting with kisses as government bans gatherings in fight against coronavirus https://t.co/vkHv7GvS… 3 days ago

JimScotty

🚂🚃🚃 Jim Scott 🇺🇸 RT @MailOnline: Louvre closes and government bans gatherings of more than 5,000 people in fight against coronavirus https://t.co/NvslXyX42S 3 days ago

Justloo85230955

Justlooking RT @emm_downunder: France 'bans' KISSING in fight against coronavirus as Louvre museum shuts and government outlaws gatherings of more than… 3 days ago

OldGeek64

Brian RT @nicky_zwan: France 'bans' KISSING in fight against coronavirus as Louvre museum shuts and government ... https://t.co/5V72BBSSIR via @M… 4 days ago

nicky_zwan

Nicky Zwan France 'bans' KISSING in fight against coronavirus as Louvre museum shuts and government ... https://t.co/5V72BBSSIR via @MailOnline 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.