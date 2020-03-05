Global  

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out

Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the Democratic primary, according to a person with her campaign.

She's dropping out after losing across the map on Super Tuesday.

She even came in third in her home state of Massachusetts.

Warren’s campaign said she would stay in the race all the way to the Democratic convention.

But her humiliating performance this week led her to conclude that she no longer had a viable path forward.
Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential RaceSen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out the presidential race on Thursday after failing to win any states...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewNewsyThe VergeTechCrunchPremium Times NigeriaIndependentBBC Newscbs4.comCTV NewsCBC.ca


Trump Mocks Elizabeth Warren: ‘Pocahontas’ Cost Bernie ‘The Nomination!’

President Donald Trump mocked former Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren...
Mediaite - Published


Sen. Warren ends campaign, declines to endorse another candidate [Video]Sen. Warren ends campaign, declines to endorse another candidate

"I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee, I will stay in the fight," she said.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 10:12Published

Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders [Video]Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

(Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

