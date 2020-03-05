It's been a good winter for Ohio maple syrup 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:08s - Published It's been a good winter for Ohio maple syrup It's been a good season for the maple syrup industry in Ohio, which pumps $5 million into the local economy each year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this