Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race
of 2020 Presidential Race
announced her decision during
a staff call on Thursday morning.
The move comes after a
round of disappointing
Super Tuesday finishes.
Warren's ability to secure the nomination
lost traction as she went from placing third
in Iowa to fifth in South Carolina.
Once a strong contender for the
nomination, Warren focused her bid
on tackling corruption in Washington.
Her departure follows the exits of Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg earlier this week.
Warren has not yet endorsed a candidate in the race.