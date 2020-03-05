Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

The move comes after a round of disappointing Super Tuesday finishes.

Warren's ability to secure the nomination lost traction as she went from placing third in Iowa to fifth in South Carolina.

Once a strong contender for the nomination, Warren focused her bid on tackling corruption in Washington.

Her departure follows the exits of Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg earlier this week.

Warren has not yet endorsed a candidate in the race.