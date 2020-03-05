Global  

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of 2020 Presidential Race The Massachusetts senator announced her decision during a staff call on Thursday morning.

The move comes after a round of disappointing Super Tuesday finishes.

Warren's ability to secure the nomination lost traction as she went from placing third in Iowa to fifth in South Carolina.

Once a strong contender for the nomination, Warren focused her bid on tackling corruption in Washington.

Her departure follows the exits of Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg earlier this week.

Warren has not yet endorsed a candidate in the race.
Elizabeth Warren Drops Out of Presidential Race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out the presidential race on Thursday after failing to win any states...
News24.com | 18 contests, 0 wins: Elizabeth Warren's thrashed in Democratic race

Elizabeth Warren rose in the Democratic presidential nomination race on policy strengths but in...
Zelbug

marilyn Gilligan RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the 2020 U.S. presidential race. Once a front-runner, she was unable to bui… 2 seconds ago

mlrheidi2

Louise RT @BonginoReport: BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren drops out of presidential race 3 seconds ago

Nerdy_Nelly

Nerdy Nelly🤓💋 RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign https://t.co/UFrggNtEvv https://t.co/Jnc9Knmcas 3 seconds ago

j_stierwalt

Deplorable Mouse 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #Trump2020 RT @inthecopa: Sen. Elizabeth Warren to suspend presidential campaign Hold my beer!! 🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😜😝😛🤪😝😛🤪🤪😜😝😛🤪😜 https://t.co/Wk2CD… 3 seconds ago

basketballer59

Tino 🌹 RT @cnnbrk: Sen. Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign after performing poorly on Super Tuesday. She centered her bid on end… 3 seconds ago

morganlizzie95

Morgan RT @MsPackyetti: Hey remember when we had the most diverse presidential field in history? 😔 https://t.co/LFALamhLS4 4 seconds ago

BrookeColombo

brooke colombo RT @CNN: JUST IN: Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the presidential race, a source familiar with her plans tells CNN, following another… 5 seconds ago

JanaABuchanan

Jana Buchanan, MBA, CAPM RT @globalnews: U.S. election: Elizabeth Warren drops out of Democratic presidential race, source says https://t.co/LKVB1ttFah https://t.co… 5 seconds ago


Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially suspended her presidential campaign.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has officially suspended her presidential campaign.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17Published

Elizabeth Warren Drops Out Of Presidential Race

WBZ TV's Mike LaCrosse reports from outside Warren's home in Cambridge.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 05:08Published

