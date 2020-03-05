Tehran disinfects streets to protect against COVID-19 coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by COVID-19. View on euronews Iran is one of the worst-hit countries by COVID-19. View on euronews 0

