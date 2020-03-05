Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments 31 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:07s - Published Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would "pay the price" if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions.

