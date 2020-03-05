Global  

Schumer expresses regret for Supreme Court comments

Chuck Schumer, the top U.S. Senate Democrat, expressed regret on Thursday for remarks he made a day earlier that two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Donald Trump would &quot;pay the price&quot; if they rule in favor of abortion restrictions.
Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment [Video]Chief justice slams Schumer for 'dangerous' comment

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday issued an unusual rebuke of "dangerous" comments by top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer about two conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by..

