Monkey's best friend? Dog seen playing with friendly primates in north Indian city

Monkey's best friend? Dog seen playing with friendly primates in north Indian city

Monkey's best friend? Dog seen playing with friendly primates in north Indian city

An unlikely friendship between a dog and a pair of monkeys was caught on camera in north India.

The heartwarming scene, filmed on February 27 in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, shows the dog rolling around and being teased by the two monkeys.

This continued for several minutes before another dog scared the primate playmates off.
