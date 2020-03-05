Tweets That Disappear + 1.8 Billion Pixel Image Of Mars | Digital Trends Live 3.5.20

Global  

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
On Digital Trends Live today: COVID-19 update - Netflix, AppleTV and Amazon are now out for SXSW, United is canceling flight, and Facebook closes Seattle office; Twitter is testing a feature that lets tweets disappear after 24 hours...called fleets; Former Google employee Anthony Lewandowski fined $179 million for stealing self-driving code; Google Stadia rolls out 4K streaming for Pro subscribers - looking to develop games in house; TBD - your weekly convergence of tech and pop culture - this week on YouTube conspiracy theories; StackUp and gaming for veterans; With the Game Developers Conference canceled what does that mean for the industry, editor Lisa Marie Segarra explains; Bicycle Cards and the rise of cardistry on social media; Waymo's latest tech stack can see and identify objects 500 meters outside of the vehicle; Goodyear is making self-evolving tires; Mars Curiosity sends back a 1.8 billion pixel image of the Martian landscape; Berg Health is using A.I.

To identify new cancer treatments; Reel New and what movies deserve your dollars at the box office this weekend.
