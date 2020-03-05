A Family's Remarkable Mental Health Journey

In the year 2000, there were signs that 5 year-old Davis Marklin had a mental illness; he even talked of suicide.

Three years later, a one-inch cyst was accidentally discovered on Davis's brain.

Because the cyst was not causing medical symptoms such as headaches, blurred vision or seizures, a local neurosurgeon would not operate.

Davis's family needed to find a doctor willing to puncture the cyst, and convince his insurance company to cover the cost.

Miraculously, they were able to to do that, and with the help of a special academic boarding school, Davis has since gone on to a live a fulfilling and successful life.

Davis and his mom, Susan Schoenmarklin, join us to discuss their story and how a rummage sale book find changed their lives.

For mental health support and information, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Milwaukee at (414) 344-0447 or [email protected]

“You are not alone.”