Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Why is govt shying away from debate on Delhi violence?’: Kapil Sibal

‘Why is govt shying away from debate on Delhi violence?’: Kapil Sibal

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:34s - Published < > Embed
‘Why is govt shying away from debate on Delhi violence?’: Kapil Sibal

‘Why is govt shying away from debate on Delhi violence?’: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Centre for not discussing Delhi riots in Parliament.

The government has said that the discussion on Delhi violence will be held after Holi.

Communal tensions had engulfed some parts of North East Delhi.

Violent clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups.

At least 47 people are believed to have died in the violence.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RoshanSdrprop

MajorRoshanBhatia(retd) RT @celestialSpiri6: @RoshanSdrprop Can't understand, why govt is not yet performing "operation cleanup" or mole hunt in d system. Why gov… 20 hours ago

celestialSpiri6

celestial Spirit @RoshanSdrprop Can't understand, why govt is not yet performing "operation cleanup" or mole hunt in d system. Why… https://t.co/uDG1pE1ZX8 21 hours ago

ConJClancy

Conor Clancy @Forza27_RS Definitely. Problem is a lot are shying away from taking the responsibility, as we saw here with the ga… https://t.co/2jpyHffvMU 22 hours ago

archnaverma

monk @KapilMishra_IND need more leaders like u who can speak the truth. present situation is the result of govt's appeas… https://t.co/KOheVvpN4P 6 days ago

Varapra06615426

Varaprasad Why is Government shying away from debate on Delhi Violence. Kapil Sibal Congress leader and renowned Lawyer questi… https://t.co/A7gAhl4iYf 6 days ago

yourskd

KD Singh ‘Why is govt shying away from debate on Delhi violence?’: Kapil Sibal via @htTweets https://t.co/KmmOh19IkZ debate… https://t.co/xVKftEpCmZ 6 days ago

ForthAsh

Ash Forth @mvmeet How would it not hurt India if Indian politicians stop giving interviews to those media that the govt deems… https://t.co/BI0owhQprG 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.