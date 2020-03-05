100 Years of French Beauty

Take a look back at the last century of French beauty.

In the 1920s the French introduced permanent red lipstick to the beauty market, which became a staple well into the 1950s.

By the 1970s, African-American model Pat Cleveland debuts in France with natural hair and glam makeup becoming influential and in the 2010s thick and bushy brows with optional glitter and minimal makeup are all the rave.