Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

Coronavirus cases: The spread outside China

As the UK total of coronavirus cases passes 100, we look at how the spread of the disease outside China has changed over the past two weeks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NZ shares fall as the risk of global pandemic rises

NZ shares fall as the risk of global pandemic risesNew Zealand shares joined a global rout after the spread of coronavirus cases outside China caused...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Vitamin C infusions being studied in China as possible treatment for coronavirus-related pneumonia

(Natural News) Novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, and while authorities scramble...
NaturalNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

spookybun

spookybun RT @CBCAlerts: WHO implores countries to act urgently and 'push back' against the spread of the coronavirus. 'This is a time for pulling ou… 32 seconds ago

loveletters2007

LoveLettersTo007 RT @reallyDonB: I’m never going outside again. 2 New NYC Cases Mark Fresh Community Spread; Both Patients in ICU, Mayor Says https://t.co/… 10 minutes ago

reallyDonB

Deep State Don 🏳️‍🌈💁🏼‍♂️ I’m never going outside again. 2 New NYC Cases Mark Fresh Community Spread; Both Patients in ICU, Mayor Says https://t.co/HVbGtI4SUy 21 minutes ago

CBCAlerts

CBC News Alerts WHO implores countries to act urgently and 'push back' against the spread of the coronavirus. 'This is a time for p… https://t.co/08HcIUYCBs 29 minutes ago

YahirDaz4

Yahir Díaz 🇲🇽 RT @XHNews: Coronavirus Watch: Governments take actions to contain spread of #coronavirus as confirmed cases outside China continue to incr… 58 minutes ago

Alibinee

Alibiñe RT @WHO: WHO concluded that the #COVID19 risk at regional and global levels was “very high” for reasons incl. the following: 1️⃣ 📈 of intl… 3 hours ago

aefeldman

Ari Ephraim Feldman Known coronavirus community spread is now outside the Jewish community. New cases have no known connection to the… https://t.co/dpQhEdiGyg 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive [Video]Coronavirus: Four more people in England test positive

Four more people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in England as the Prime Minister warned the spread of the virus is likely to become more significant across the UK. The new cases had all travelled..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus [Video]Churches shuttered as South Korea battles coronavirus

Amid the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China, churches across South Korea were empty on Sunday with some holding online services and the country's Catholic Church halting mass for the first time..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.