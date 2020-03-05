Watch: Mamata Banerjee attends mass marriage in Malda, dances with tribal women 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:01s - Published Watch: Mamata Banerjee attends mass marriage in Malda, dances with tribal women West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee danced with tribal women in Bengal's Malda. Banerjee attended a mass marriage event which was organised for tribals by the administration. The Bengal CM wrapped a blue tribal saree while making the tribal moves. She held hands of tribal women and danced in rhythm. 0

