Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry

41-year-old Petty surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles, California, on March 4 after being indicted by the state.

His indictment was due to his continued failure to register as a sex offender in California.

Because of his 1995 conviction of first-degree rape, Petty is required to update his registration wherever he resides.

Although he is listed as a level 2 offender in New York State, Petty moved to Southern California in the summer of 2019 and “knowingly failed to register as a sex offender.” According to TMZ, Petty was initially arrested for failing to register in November 2019 and was released on a $20,000 bond at the time.

Since then, Petty still had not registered and must now post another bond of $100,000 to be released.

He will have to wear an ankle monitor, follow a curfew, surrender his passport and remain in Southern California until his hearing on March 23.

He will also be unable to use drugs of any type, including marijuana from legal dispensaries.