Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry
U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles, California, on
March 4 after being indicted by the state.
His indictment was due to his
continued failure to register as
a sex offender in California.
Because of his 1995 conviction
of first-degree rape, Petty is
required to update his registration
wherever he resides.
Although he is listed as a level 2 offender in New York State,
Petty moved to Southern California in the summer of 2019
and “knowingly failed to register as a sex offender.” According to TMZ, Petty was initially arrested
for failing to register in November 2019 and
was released on a $20,000 bond at the time.
Since then, Petty still had not registered and must
now post another bond of $100,000 to be released.
He will have to wear an ankle monitor, follow
a curfew, surrender his passport and remain in
Southern California until his hearing on March 23.
He will also be unable
to use drugs of any type,
including marijuana from
legal dispensaries.