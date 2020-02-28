Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry

Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry

Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry

Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty, Arrested Over Sex Offender Registry 41-year-old Petty surrendered to U.S. Marshals in Los Angeles, California, on March 4 after being indicted by the state.

His indictment was due to his continued failure to register as a sex offender in California.

Because of his 1995 conviction of first-degree rape, Petty is required to update his registration wherever he resides.

Although he is listed as a level 2 offender in New York State, Petty moved to Southern California in the summer of 2019 and “knowingly failed to register as a sex offender.” According to TMZ, Petty was initially arrested for failing to register in November 2019 and was released on a $20,000 bond at the time.

Since then, Petty still had not registered and must now post another bond of $100,000 to be released.

He will have to wear an ankle monitor, follow a curfew, surrender his passport and remain in Southern California until his hearing on March 23.

He will also be unable to use drugs of any type, including marijuana from legal dispensaries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty denies failing to register as sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty denies failing to register as sex offenderKenneth Petty, who married the rap superstar last year, handed himself in to US Marshals in Los...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comBillboard.comAceShowbizIndependentE! OnlineSOHHTMZ.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj's s*x offender husband arrested [Video]Nicki Minaj's s*x offender husband arrested

Nicki Minaj's ex-convict husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested by federal authorities in California for failing to register as a s*x offender.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Nicki Minaj defends husband over carnival controversy [Video]Nicki Minaj defends husband over carnival controversy

Nicki Minaj is urging bloggers to quit gossiping about her husband after he appeared to shove a singer away from her while attending the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival festivities.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.