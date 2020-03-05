Stocks plunge as virus fears hit California

Concerns over the coronavirus hammered Wall Street Thursday.

The Dow sank more than 800 points in early trading, down 3%.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.9%.

The plunge comes one day after the S&P rebounded 4% on Joe Biden's surprising lead in the primaries.

Sparking the across-the-board sell-off: news that California declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak as the U.S. death toll rose to 11.

Travel-related stocks tumbled.

Airline stocks got hit after the International Air Transport Association said the coronavirus could hurt global airline revenue by $113 billion.

Southwest Airlines issued a revenue warning.

United and JetBlue cut flights and implemented steps to control costs.

Shares of cruise line operators Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian also fell.

Also reflecting investor fears: the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury fell back below 1%.

That drove down shares of interest-sensitive bank stocks like Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley.