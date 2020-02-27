Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leave the Lights On: The true story of a convicted murderer's escape

Leave the Lights On: The true story of a convicted murderer's escape

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 04:25s - Published < > Embed
Leave the Lights On: The true story of a convicted murderer's escape

Leave the Lights On: The true story of a convicted murderer's escape

This is the chilling moment when a convicted murderer escaped prison and accidentally ran into a police officer.

And yes, this really did happen.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'True History Of The Kelly Gang': Exclusive Interview With George MacKay, Essie Davis & Justin Kurzel [Video]'True History Of The Kelly Gang': Exclusive Interview With George MacKay, Essie Davis & Justin Kurzel

True History Of The Kelly Gang: Exclusive Interview With George MacKay, Essie Davis & Justin Kurzel - Based on Peter Carey's Booker Prize winning novel and with a cast that includes George MacKay,..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published

'True History Of The Kelly Gang': I Don't Want Your Money Clip [Video]'True History Of The Kelly Gang': I Don't Want Your Money Clip

True History Of The Kelly Gang: I Dont Want Your Money Clip - Based on Peter Carey's Booker Prize winning novel and with a cast that includes George MacKay, Nicholas Hoult and Russell Crowe, Justin..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.