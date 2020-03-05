7 First Alert Forecast 0305 - Noon



Tweets about this Maria Satira 9 On Your Side News at Noon on WNCT-TV is just minutes away. Join us for the day's top local, state, national, and… https://t.co/giv5yHXC4m 15 hours ago Maria Satira 9 On Your Side News at Noon on WNCT-TV is just minutes away. Join us for the day's top local, state, national, and… https://t.co/XIF02wyT8N 2 days ago Kayla M Schmidt RT @MariaSatiraTV: 9 On Your Side News at Noon on WNCT-TV is just minutes away. Join us for the day's top local, state, national, and inter… 3 days ago Maria Satira 9 On Your Side News at Noon on WNCT-TV is just minutes away. Join us for the day's top local, state, national, and… https://t.co/WWZ5cI4icz 3 days ago Maria Satira 9 On Your Side News at Noon on WNCT-TV is just minutes away. Join us for the day's top local, state, national, and… https://t.co/2ndvIKjYZ3 4 days ago Maria Satira 9 On Your Side News at Noon on WNCT-TV is just minutes away. Join us for the day's top local, state, national, and… https://t.co/u0VV62YCb4 5 days ago Maria Satira 9 On Your Side News at Noon on WNCT-TV is just minutes away. Join us for the day's top local, state, national, and… https://t.co/Dvt7z4Ztbu 1 week ago Maria Satira 9 On Your Side News at Noon on WNCT-TV is just minutes away. Join us for the day's top local, state, national, and… https://t.co/qSVdazh2LQ 1 week ago