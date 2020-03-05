Actor Griffin Gluck Chats About The New Hulu Comedy Movie, 'Big Time Adolescence'

An all-too-real coming-of-age story, "Big Time Adolescence" centers on sixteen-year-old Mo (Griffin Gluck), a bright kid with a good family, who makes questionable choices in the company he keeps.

His best friend is Zeke (Pete Davidson), a college dropout who is just out for a good time, teaching Mo about the finer things in life—dealing, partying, ghosting and more.

