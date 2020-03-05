Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sony Shutting Down European Offices Due to Coronavirus Fears

Sony Shutting Down European Offices Due to Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Sony Shutting Down European Offices Due to Coronavirus Fears

Sony Shutting Down European Offices Due to Coronavirus Fears

Sony announced it will be closing its European offices for the rest of the week due to coronavirus fears.

The closure will likely not impact the development of the new PlayStation console as the offices are a part of the company's entertainment division.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RobMcGuire4

Rob McGuire @michaelwhite @BBCr4today Sony have just announced that they are shutting down their European offices down in Paris… https://t.co/7JI2iJYbJm 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.