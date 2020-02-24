First British coronavirus victim describes what suffering from the infection is really like

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:46s
Connor Reed, a 25-year-old expat teacher from Llandudno in North Wales was working in Wuhan, China when in November he became the first Brit to catch the coronavirus.
Connor Reed, a 25-year-old expat teacher from Llandudno in North Wales was working in Wuhan, China when in November he became the first Brit to catch the coronavirus.

In this video from Thursday (March 5), he explains what it's like to live with the symptoms of coronavirus and how he beat the illness.

Connor explains how the infection comes in stages.

He describes the first stage of the illness like a common cold, which he recovered from before the disease left him with phenomena.

He told Newsflare, "It will get better before it gets worse." Surprisingly Connor continues, "I didn't take any drugs or anything.

I've always relied on my own immune system to heal myself.

I think that's the best way and when I do get really sick, taking drugs will be more effective." UK media did report that although he usually doesn't drink alcohol, while he was sick he did put "a splash of whisky" in his honey drink to help his recovery.

"I think it’s called a ‘hot toddy,’" Connor is reported to have said.

He also nursed himself back to health with Tiger Balm.

"It’s like Vick’s vapour rub on steroids," he is reported to have said.

Connor remains in Wuhan and is now fully recovered.

On Thursday evening it was reported that a patient with underlying health conditions became the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus.




