5th Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Illinois; Patient Recently Traveled To Italy

5th Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Illinois; Patient Recently Traveled To Italy

5th Case Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Illinois; Patient Recently Traveled To Italy

A fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Cook County, state health officials announced Thursday.

Katie Johnston reports.
