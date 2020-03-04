Global  

Matt Reeves unveils new Batmobile for 'The Batman' Robert Pattison's version of the Caped Crusader's new set of wheels has been shown off in a series of images on the filmmaker's Twitter page.

He simply captioned the post: "#Batman", with the bat and car emoji.

The motor is remarkably different and resembles more of a supercar than the more military-style vehicle DC Comics fans are used to seeing Batman in.

The images also give a glimpse of Robert in his Batsuit, showing the difference to those worn by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in their movies.
