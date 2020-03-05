Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'

Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Former Congressman Aaron Schock: 'I Am Gay'Former Congressman Aaron Schock says he's gay.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Former Republican U.S. Representative Aaron Schock Comes Out as Gay

Aaron Schock is coming out as gay. The former U.S. Representative, who served in office as a member...
Just Jared - Published

Former Rep. Aaron Schock comes out as gay: ‘It’s never too late to be authentic and true to yourself’


Chicago S-T - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BKrivatsy

BeeKree RT @BettyBowers: Disgraced, anti-LGBTQ former congressman Aaron Schock finally admits what everyone already knew: He is gay. Frankly, his… 7 seconds ago

randyslovacek

The Randy Report RT @MSignorile: Former GOP congressman Aaron Schock finally comes out and makes like it’s no big deal that he’s gay. He voted against all… 39 seconds ago

Marieelleephant

Maury Nye D'Angelo Surprize!!!!!! Former GOP Congressman Aaron Schock comes out as gay / LGBTQ Nation https://t.co/xPJXBggAJM 1 minute ago

ColtonSmock

Colt RT @BuzzFeedNews: Former Republican congressman Aaron Schock has come out as gay https://t.co/BBiAnp79XI 1 minute ago

maocatap

Michael RT @outmagazine: "For those who know me and for many who only know of me, this will come as no surprise," Schock writes in the long letter.… 1 minute ago

Rondeand

Ron Davis RT @tomandlorenzo: Congratulations to former Congressman Aaron Schock on coming out and living your truth. But until you show remorse for,… 2 minutes ago

BleuV

Bleu Verschoor Surprize!!!!!! Former GOP Congressman Aaron Schock comes out as gay / LGBTQ Nation https://t.co/hXkXWZZcEt 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.