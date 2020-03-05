Global  

Watch Live! Mars 2020 Rover Gets Its Name

The team at NASA chooses from a list of nine names submitted from students across the country.

Which name do you think they'll choose.

Here are the odds, provided by The Morning Brew.

Clarity (9–2) Endurance (7–1) Fortitude (10–1) Ingenuity (10–1) Courage (20–1) Vision (30–1) Promise (50–1) Tenacity (60–1) Perseverance (100–1)
Meet Perseverance: Mars rover gets name ahead of July launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA’s next Mars rover finally has a name. Perseverance, a...
Seattle Times - Published

NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.

NASA's next Mars rover is officially called 'Perseverance.' A 7th-grader from Virginia proposed the name.· NASA chose the name "Perseverance" for its next Mars rover, which is scheduled to launch in...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •engadgetBBC News



