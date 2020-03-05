Watch Live! Mars 2020 Rover Gets Its Name

The team at NASA chooses from a list of nine names submitted from students across the country.

Which name do you think they'll choose.

Here are the odds, provided by The Morning Brew.

Clarity (9–2) Endurance (7–1) Fortitude (10–1) Ingenuity (10–1) Courage (20–1) Vision (30–1) Promise (50–1) Tenacity (60–1) Perseverance (100–1)