Scottish 'superdad' surprises kids with adorable bedroom makeover

Single dad Kevin Kerrigan surprised his two kids, 11-year-old Declan and 7-year-old Rachel, with a heartwarming room makeover in their East Kilbride, Scotland home on Wednesday (March 4).

Kevin posted the adorable video to Twitter with the caption: "Spent all week making the kids room nice.

Didn’t have a lot of extra money to spend but what I could spare I tried to make it go far.

For context they were in those metal bunk beds (think Shawshank) and didn’t have much else.

It was nice to surprise them tonight.

Be kind thanks." He told Newsflare: "Well I’m a single parent and separated.

So the kids live with me half the week.

"We don’t have that much and I struggle to give them any treats or nice things as money is tight.

"Their room was just not very nice and I could tell they were unhappy even though they never ever complain.

So I just decided to take a little extra money I had saved and make it nice for them.

"I just decided to film it as an afterthought and to send to their mum.

"They loved it and they were so grateful for it.

They haven’t been out it since!"