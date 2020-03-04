"Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Says He's Beating The Odds, Marks 1 Year Cancer Milestone
"Jeopardy!" Host Alex Trebek Says He's Beating The Odds, Marks 1 Year Cancer Milestone
Game show host Alex Trebek gave an update on his battle against cancer as the 79-year-old celebrates a milestone.
Katie Johnston reports.
