Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

(Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren talks to reporters outside her house about the end of her campaign for president after informing her staff that she is withdrawing from the 2020 U.S.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Michigan Could Be Sanders Last Stand [Video]Michigan Could Be Sanders Last Stand

Bernie Sanders got crushed on Super Tuesday. He lost in New England outside of Vermont. He lost in Massachusetts and Maine to Joe Biden. Joe Biden and his campaign now have to momentum. Sanders..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:46Published

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden [Video]Michigan Gov. Whitmer Endorses Biden

Surging Joe Biden has picked up a major endorsement in Michigan from the state's governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Biden is quickly consolidating support from centrist Democrats as the race narrows between..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

