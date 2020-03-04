Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

(Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders.

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren talks to reporters outside her house about the end of her campaign for president after informing her staff that she is withdrawing from the 2020 U.S.