Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Happy 30th Birthday KCAL9 News!

Happy 30th Birthday KCAL9 News!

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Happy 30th Birthday KCAL9 News!

Happy 30th Birthday KCAL9 News!

March 5th marks a milestone for KCAL9 News... 30 years broadcasting in Southern California!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Happy 100th Birthday, Sid Hartman! [Video]

Happy 100th Birthday, Sid Hartman!

Mike Max spoke with the birthday boy himself, and several of his "close, personal friends," to commemorate the legend's centennial (2:44). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:44Published
Songs that you can wash your hands to [Video]

Songs that you can wash your hands to

Sing the choruses from these songs while you wash your hands and you will meet the recommendation of washing for at least 20 seconds.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.