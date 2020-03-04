Global  

Recovery underway after deadly tornado in Tennessee

New information this morning out of tennessee... as neighbors cope with deaths, injuries and massive devastation-- the state now confirms its first coronavirus case.

Officials say the patient is an adult male from williamson county right now we want to get to waay's 31 sophia borrelli- she joins us live now from nashville where that news conference just wrapped up.

No significant criminal events in the neighborhoods affected by the tornado.

395 resident structures major damage or completely destroyed 75 percent complete with their survey and completed today 184 commercial damage major hundreds got damage 79 roads are still closed.

More than 18 thousand people still without power.

Public works 25 trucks on the street and by the department to pick up debris.

Sophia Borrelli was in Putnam County where recovery efforts are underway after a tornado tore through the area.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished

