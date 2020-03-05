Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Interview: First Friday Art Walk in Baldwyn

Interview: First Friday Art Walk in Baldwyn

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Interview: First Friday Art Walk in BaldwynThe event is scheduled for Friday, March 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Baldwyn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Interview: First Friday Art Walk in Baldwyn

Until 7:00pm at first friday art walk.

This monthly event will showcase a variety of art, live music, artists, delicious food and drink while offering extended downtown shopping hours.

Guests at the alley cat gallery will experience a live watercolor demo by award- winning oxford artist pam locke.

Next door, paper moon clothing will host baldwyn's own nature artist kara courtney.

Piano man rodney reeves will entertain those taking a downtown stroll while inspirational artist lexy wages will perform inside fill my cup coffee house.

The new stitch will host portrait artist patti swan and other participating merchants will offer refreshments, live music, extended hours, discounts, and door prizes all while celebrating fine art.

Everyone is welcome.

For more details please call (662) 601-7329.

Come see what




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarahszilagy

Sarah Szilagy @spencerhuntosu #lanternclass I walk into class late (because of an in-person interview with an actual source) and… https://t.co/JZyeN38A4U 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.