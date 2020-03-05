Interview: First Friday Art Walk in Baldwyn

Until 7:00pm at first friday art walk.

This monthly event will showcase a variety of art, live music, artists, delicious food and drink while offering extended downtown shopping hours.

Guests at the alley cat gallery will experience a live watercolor demo by award- winning oxford artist pam locke.

Next door, paper moon clothing will host baldwyn's own nature artist kara courtney.

Piano man rodney reeves will entertain those taking a downtown stroll while inspirational artist lexy wages will perform inside fill my cup coffee house.

The new stitch will host portrait artist patti swan and other participating merchants will offer refreshments, live music, extended hours, discounts, and door prizes all while celebrating fine art.

Everyone is welcome.

For more details please call (662) 601-7329.

