Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

Chris Evans set for Bermuda role

Chris Evans is set to play the lead role in Scott Derrickson's new film, 'Bermuda'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Evans in talks to star in Little Shop of Horrors

Ever since leaving Captain America behind, Chris Evans seems determined to shed the mantle of...
Lainey Gossip - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MOVIESTVMAD

geektastic RT @screenrant: Director Scott Derrickson's Bermuda Triangle movie is eyeing Chris Evans for the lead role. https://t.co/lDIDnPmpNa https… 1 minute ago

Yankeefan2975

Deidre RT @krolljvar: EXCLU: Skydance taps Scott Derrickson to direct the Bermuda Triangle mystery thriller BERMUDA with Chris Evans circling lead… 14 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Chris Evans set for Bermuda role - Chris Evans is set to play the lead role in 'Bermuda'. According to Variety, the… https://t.co/HUK7ImeleU 20 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Chris Evans is set to play the lead role in 'Bermuda' #ChrisEvans #ScottDerrickson https://t.co/rCx2SSf1Qr 1 hour ago

content_podcast

Unrestricted Content Podcast RT @SusanontheLedge: #ChrisEvans is being considered for the lead role in Skydance Media’s paranormal thriller, Bermuda. In an ironic twist… 3 hours ago

SusanontheLedge

Susan Leighton #ChrisEvans is being considered for the lead role in Skydance Media’s paranormal thriller, Bermuda. In an ironic tw… https://t.co/FzkNTXtXro 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chris Evans begged for Knives Out role [Video]Chris Evans begged for Knives Out role

Chris Evans has revealed that he was "begging" director Rian Johnson for a role in 'Knives Out'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Chris Evans in Early Talks to Star in Greg Berlanti's 'Little Shop of Horrors' | THR News [Video]Chris Evans in Early Talks to Star in Greg Berlanti's 'Little Shop of Horrors' | THR News

Evans will portray dentist Orin Scrivello, the role played by Steve Martin in the 1986 film.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.