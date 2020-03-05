Emily Arlook’s Wants To Add A New Image Of Motherhood With Nomi’s Pregnancy In "Grown-Ish"

Emily Arlook (Nomi in "Grown-Ish) shares her experience of falling in love with her beloved no-filter character and what it means to pave a new road for what mom and queer characters can look like on TV.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview