Guadalupe Villalobos Briseno - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

As the organizer of the Kitayama Carnation Strike, Lupe Briseño demonstrated the strength and power of Latina leadership in Colorado’s Labor Movement and set the stage for the Colorado Chicano Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and ‘70s.

That strength has earned her a spot in the Colorado Women's Hall of Fame class of 2020.