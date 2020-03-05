Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woman waters plant for two years before realizing it's fake

Woman waters plant for two years before realizing it's fake

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Woman waters plant for two years before realizing it's fake

Woman waters plant for two years before realizing it's fake

A 24-year-old California woman’s dreams of being a plant parent shriveled up and died... the day she realized the “perfect” succulent she had been nurturing for two years was actually plastic.

Caelie Wilkes shared the revelation in a viral Facebook post, which now has over 11,000 likes and 7,000 shares.

Wilkes even described how she would get “defensive” if anyone tried to water the succulent themselves.

Depending on the type of succulent, some can live for decades with proper care.

Wilkes’ story has circulated around the world since her post.

“You made it girl!

People in Denmark are talking about this,” someone wrote on one of Wilkes’ Facebook updates

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ranjithmanda1

Ranjith RT @MensDayOutIndia: Woman Waters Artificial Plant For Two Years; Later Realises It Was Fake #InTheSocial #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/x… 23 hours ago

MorningBull97

Morning Bull Woman waters fake plant she thought was real for 2 years https://t.co/pW14UqlsxK 2 days ago

Halilbo80907827

Halil İbo RT @nypost: Woman waters 'perfect plant' for 2 years before realizing it's fake https://t.co/p3hTWamz1u https://t.co/YCDEfocUcQ 3 days ago

MensDayOutIndia

Men’s Day Out Woman Waters Artificial Plant For Two Years; Later Realises It Was Fake #InTheSocial #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/xK1yVjvIVW 4 days ago

kantikshah

Kanti K. Shah 🇮🇳 RT @nishant13jha: https://t.co/iHcikiIXMT Woman watering plastic plant for two years is nothing when compared to Pidis nurturing Pappu for… 4 days ago

nishant13jha

Nishant Jha https://t.co/iHcikiIXMT Woman watering plastic plant for two years is nothing when compared to Pidis nurturing Pap… https://t.co/7uMulsGU8R 5 days ago

Zeusicle

Just Zeus Woman waters 'perfect plant' for 2 years before realizing it's fake https://t.co/tzrQIwHW3p via @nypost 6 days ago

fone41

Frimleyblogger Error Of The Week (8) - woman waters plant for 2 years before realising that it is artificial… https://t.co/znNsseRMPO 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.