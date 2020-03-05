Woman waters plant for two years before realizing it's fake

A 24-year-old California woman’s dreams of being a plant parent shriveled up and died... the day she realized the “perfect” succulent she had been nurturing for two years was actually plastic.

Caelie Wilkes shared the revelation in a viral Facebook post, which now has over 11,000 likes and 7,000 shares.

Wilkes even described how she would get “defensive” if anyone tried to water the succulent themselves.

Depending on the type of succulent, some can live for decades with proper care.

Wilkes’ story has circulated around the world since her post.

“You made it girl!

People in Denmark are talking about this,” someone wrote on one of Wilkes’ Facebook updates