Coronavirus: PM Modi cancels visit to Brussels, India-EU Summit to be rescheduled

Amid coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Belgium’s Brussels.

The city was expected to host the India-European Union (EU) Summit.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed the media in a press briefing.

He said, “As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which PM Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present.

So, it has been decided that Summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date.”