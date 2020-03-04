Global  

Coronavirus: PM Modi cancels visit to Brussels, India-EU Summit to be rescheduled

Coronavirus: PM Modi cancels visit to Brussels, India-EU Summit to be rescheduled

Coronavirus: PM Modi cancels visit to Brussels, India-EU Summit to be rescheduled

Amid coronavirus scare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his visit to Belgium’s Brussels.

The city was expected to host the India-European Union (EU) Summit.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar informed the media in a press briefing.

He said, “As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which PM Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present.

So, it has been decided that Summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date.”
Recent related news from verified sources

PM Narendra Modi cancels Brussels visit, India-EU summit postponed due to coronavirus

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (March 5) announced that the India-EU (European Union)...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsDNA


Top News of the Day | March 5, 2020: PM Modi's Brussels visit postponed, 7 Congress MPs suspended from LS and more

Coronavirus scare in India continues to dominate the headlines in India with top news of the day...
DNA - Published


