Residents Find Wine Coming Out Of Taps In Italian Town

Residents Find Wine Coming Out Of Taps In Italian Town

Residents Find Wine Coming Out Of Taps In Italian Town

Residents of a town near Modena, Italy had wine flowing from their water faucets on Wednesday.
Lambrusco wine pours from taps in Italian village homes after winery accident

Italian villagers must have thought Jesus Christ had arrived in town after they turned on their taps...
New Zealand Herald - Published


