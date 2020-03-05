Global  

Toddler Sits on Floor Mimicking Dog When Offered Mango by Uncle

This little boy was trying mango for the first time, and he loved it.

He was distraught when he dropped a tiny piece on the floor, and the dog ate it from the floor.

His uncle offered him a replacement piece and asked the dog to sit.

The toddler thought the direction was meant for him and sat on the ground to get the delicious mango treat.
