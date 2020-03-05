Harry and Meghan make first appearance since royal exit

Global  

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan arrived at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday (March 5), marking their first official engagement together since January's announcement that they would step away from their royal duties.
The appearance by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the awards ceremony for wounded service personnel will be one of their last before they quit as working members of the royal family.

The couple will stop their royal duties at the end of the month as they seek to carve out "a progressive new role", mainly based in North America, which they aim to finance themselves.

Next week, Harry, 35 and Meghan, 38, will carry out what is expected to be their last official appearance alongside other senior royals including the 93-year-old queen, Harry's father and heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, and his brother Prince William at the annual Commonwealth Service at London's Westminster Abbey.



