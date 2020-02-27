Global  

UK patient dies after positive COVID-19 test

UK patient dies after positive COVID-19 testUK patient dies after positive COVID-19 test
Pet dog 'tests positive' for coronavirus in Hong Kong

A pet dog belonging to a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has tested "weak positive" for Covid-19,...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Were you on a bus with Patient No. 31? South Korea is on the hunt for infections

Within hours of the woman's positive COVID-19 test, "Patient No. 31 movements" shot up as a trending...
The Age - Published


AdewumiGokeDSJ

DSJ RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Patient in UK dies after testing positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/if3YkqU04f 6 seconds ago

iamsamgould

Samuel Gould The "older patient" was admitted to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Wednesday. https://t.co/y2a9Yf1xRH 28 seconds ago

shumonasharmin1

Shumona Sharmin Coronavirus: First patient in UK dies after testing positive for COVID-19 | UK News | Sky News https://t.co/4mmLS0dvOP 4 minutes ago

Princ3ssGC

Lauri Librarian RT @Newsagentprovoc: If you're relatively healthy without any health conditions, you should be fine. Stop being cunty and bulk buying. htt… 5 minutes ago

Gallon73

Gallon73 Coronavirus: First patient in #UK dies after testing positive for #COVID-19 https://t.co/x8B9A5Kspd https://t.co/TuSVIIwLTS 8 minutes ago

newsgyre1

newsgyre Coronavirus: First patient in UK dies after testing positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/wncQ6PEu2k https://t.co/cdg2Z7eoWh 13 minutes ago

CrypticPsypher

🇬🇧🇬🇧 Cryptic Psypher 🇬🇧🇬🇧 #WTOBrexit That's sad BREAKING: Patient in UK dies after testing positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/ctcmyzo1LO 18 minutes ago

paulmcclintock

Paul McClintock RT @nadya_kasyanova: First Corona virus patient to die in the UK. https://t.co/tXd3DtmQGO 19 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death [Video]Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

PM expresses sympathy as first person in the UK dies after positive coronavirus test [Video]PM expresses sympathy as first person in the UK dies after positive coronavirus test

Boris Johnson offered his sympathies to the family of the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus. "Our sympathies are very much with the victim and their family," the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

