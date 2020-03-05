'Bob Durst Killed His Wife,' L.A. Prosecutor Says as Trial Begins for Separate Murder the Real Estate Heir Is Accused In
Robert Durst has never been charged in the 1982 New York disappearance of his wife Kathie Durst, who was later declared dead despite no body being found, but on Wednesday a prosecutor in a Los Angeles courtroom repeatedly told a jury that he killed her.