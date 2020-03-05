Global  

The History of International Women's Day

The History of International Women's Day For more than 100 years, March 8 has been known as a special day for women.

This year marks the 108th International Women's Day.

It was first celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland.

The United Nations made March 8 the official date in 1975.

It is a national holiday in Russia, and sales of flowers double around March 8.

In China, many women only work a half-day on March 8.

There is also an International Men's Day, celebrated on Nov.

19.

International Men's Day is not recognized by the United Nations.
