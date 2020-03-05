Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:01s - Published Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders. This report produced by Jonah Green.

