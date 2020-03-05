Global  

Elizabeth Warren ends presidential bid

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders.

This report produced by Jonah Green.
