Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music videoKaty Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katy Perry confirms pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry is preparing for motherhood!
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsZee NewsClashJust JaredTMZ.comBBC NewsIndiaTimesAceShowbizDNA


'Never Worn White': Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in love song to Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry revealed her growing baby bump in the music video for "Never Worn White," Perry's first...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily Record



You Might Like


Tweets about this

iamwitnessing

lucas RT @BuzzFeed: Katy Perry Announces Her Pregnancy In New Music Video https://t.co/ZNFFO6zRMb 14 minutes ago

ashleyegreer

Ash bless all my friends who still continue to follow me after Katy Perry announces her pregnancy***you guys are the… https://t.co/CAfrNm8Ngj 19 minutes ago

ATLondonUK

ATLondonUK RT @IndMediaGroup: Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video #KatyPerry #OrlandoBloom #NeverWornWhite #musicvideo #socialmedia #Lon… 33 minutes ago

TrevanneF

Trevanne Foxton Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video https://t.co/M7FppgGdsj via @TODAYshow 40 minutes ago

BangaloreMirror

Bangalore Mirror Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. https://t.co/9rqc2rqqQS 57 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News [Video]Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

With the release of a new single and its video, album news and the biggest reveal of them all: Katy Perry is pregnant.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:07Published

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video [Video]Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video On March 4, Katy Perry released the music video for her newest song, “Never Worn White.” At the very end of the video, Perry revealed she was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.