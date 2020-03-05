Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video now < > Embed Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:33s - Published Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video! Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this lucas RT @BuzzFeed: Katy Perry Announces Her Pregnancy In New Music Video https://t.co/ZNFFO6zRMb 14 minutes ago Ash bless all my friends who still continue to follow me after Katy Perry announces her pregnancy***you guys are the… https://t.co/CAfrNm8Ngj 19 minutes ago ATLondonUK RT @IndMediaGroup: Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video #KatyPerry #OrlandoBloom #NeverWornWhite #musicvideo #socialmedia #Lon… 33 minutes ago Trevanne Foxton Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video https://t.co/M7FppgGdsj via @TODAYshow 40 minutes ago Bangalore Mirror Singer Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance, actor Orlando Bloom. https://t.co/9rqc2rqqQS 57 minutes ago