Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death

Coronavirus Emergency Declared in California Over Cruise Ship Passenger's Death Public health officials say the elderly man tested positive after returning from a cruise to Mexico on February 21.

Officials believe he may have contracted the virus on the Grand Princess cruise ship, which left San Francisco on February 10.

Placer County health officer Dr. Aimee Sisson says the patient began showing symptoms while on the ship.

The unnamed patient was taken to the hospital on Thursday last week.

On Tuesday, he tested positive for COVID-19 and died a day later.

Between leaving the cruise and then going to the hospital, officials believe his community exposure was limited.

Governor Gavin Newson says the state has begun gathering contact information of other people on the cruise.

He adds that the emergency declaration is about "resourcefulness" and to help the state contain the virus.

