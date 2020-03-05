Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Parent's Possible Exposure To Coronavirus Patient Prompts Deep Cleaning At Monrovia School

Parent's Possible Exposure To Coronavirus Patient Prompts Deep Cleaning At Monrovia School

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Parent's Possible Exposure To Coronavirus Patient Prompts Deep Cleaning At Monrovia School

Parent's Possible Exposure To Coronavirus Patient Prompts Deep Cleaning At Monrovia School

Some parents didn't want their student to go to school, while others wanted to send students with masks.

Tina Patel reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

joshhy25

ي RT @ABC7: #BREAKING: Monrovia school undergoes 'deep cleaning' as parent, children self-isolate after possible coronavirus exposure https:/… 1 hour ago

monroviaweekly

Monrovia Weekly Out of an abundance of caution, the parent and their children are self-isolating through the end of the illness’ in… https://t.co/7giXGgfYec 2 hours ago

SGVNOW

SanGabrielValley NOW Coronavirus: Monrovia school undergoes 'deep cleaning' over concerns about possible exposure MONROVIA, Calif. (KAB… https://t.co/96vbJKqTfJ 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

West Lafayette Community School Corporation: Parent of Jr/Sr student being tested for Coronavirus [Video]West Lafayette Community School Corporation: Parent of Jr/Sr student being tested for Coronavirus

At this time there are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in West Lafayette or Indiana.

Credit: WLFIPublished

Monrovia School Deep Cleaned After Parent Reports Possible Coronavirus Exposure [Video]Monrovia School Deep Cleaned After Parent Reports Possible Coronavirus Exposure

The parent did not have any symptoms and was not sick, but district officials took no chances with Clifton Middle School. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.