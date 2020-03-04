Global  

Sanders Condemns 'Ugly, Personal Attacks' Against Elizabeth Warren

Sanders Condemns 'Ugly, Personal Attacks' Against Elizabeth Warren

Sanders Condemns 'Ugly, Personal Attacks' Against Elizabeth Warren

Brian Snyder/Reuters When this week's Super Tuesday results came in, many Bernie Sanders supporters were surprised and disappointed by his lackluster performance.

His supporters took to social media to express their outrage, blaming fellow candidate Sen.

Elizabeth Warren for not dropping out of the race and splitting critical progressive votes.
