Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:59s - Published < > Embed
Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

Starbucks Pauses Use Of Personal Cups Over Coronavirus Fears

The coffee giant is also making other changes in response to the global outbreak.

Jake Reiner reports.
