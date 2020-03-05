Global  

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Expecting First Child Together | Billboard News

With the release of a new single and its video, album news and the biggest reveal of them all: Katy Perry is pregnant.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Will Welcome Their First Child This Summer: 'We're Excited'

Katy Perry has opened up a bit more about her pregnancy in an Instagram Live with fans. The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Dover ExpressTamworth Herald


Katy Perry reveals she is pregnant in new music video

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child, the U.S. singer revealed in her latest...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesAceShowbizPinkNewsJust JaredTamworth Herald



Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video [Video]Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:33Published

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video [Video]Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video

Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy in New Music Video On March 4, Katy Perry released the music video for her newest song, “Never Worn White.” At the very end of the video, Perry revealed she was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:25Published

